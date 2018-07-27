Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Receives GBX 376.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.50 ($4.98).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 420 ($5.56) to GBX 450 ($5.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 370 ($4.90) in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.63) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Domino’s Pizza Group traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05), reaching GBX 327 ($4.33), during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.93).

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.99), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($38,508.39).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

