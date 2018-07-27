Dominion Energy (D) Research Coverage Started at Howard Weil

Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of Dominion Energy traded down $0.09, reaching $71.41, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 110,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,019. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

