Dollarcoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $133,693.00 and $0.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,929.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.41 or 0.10056800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.02002910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025863 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00089218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004464 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001139 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Dollarcoin (DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

