Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 6,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,241 shares.The stock last traded at $65.34 and had previously closed at $66.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.65 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Donatiello, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $126,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 88,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $5,337,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,172,335 shares of company stock valued at $135,813,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

