Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, BtcTrade.im, cfinex and Bits Blockchain. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $392.77 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01034910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004612 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015861 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005384 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 115,461,392,845 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Koineks, CoinEx Market, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Ovis, BitFlip, FreiExchange, fex, Bits Blockchain, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Poloniex, cfinex, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Indodax, Exrates, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Exmo, Fatbtc, Coingi, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Kraken, Livecoin, CoinEx, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

