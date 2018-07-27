Docusign (DOCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,110. Docusign has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.87 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $22,760,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

