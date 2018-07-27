Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Takes Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,952 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Target by 9.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,187,000 after acquiring an additional 610,674 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,160,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,002,000 after acquiring an additional 452,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

Target opened at $79.86 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $81.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

