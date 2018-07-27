Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $209,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $139.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,991.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

