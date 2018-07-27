Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in McClatchy Co (MNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in McClatchy were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of McClatchy opened at $10.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. McClatchy Co has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $198.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $51,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $122,690 over the last three months. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNI shares. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

