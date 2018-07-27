Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 301,180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,482,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301,180 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $620,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $145.89 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.