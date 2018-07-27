Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, insider Paul Gordon sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ark Restaurants opened at $23.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Ark Restaurants Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

