Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Dillard’s also posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,660,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,095,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55,315.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

