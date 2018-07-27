Digital Rupees Reaches Market Cap of $83,450.00 (DRS)

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Digital Rupees coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Digital Rupees has a market cap of $83,450.00 and $182.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011000 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

