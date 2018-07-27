Digi International (DGII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Digi International had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Shares of Digi International traded up $0.10, hitting $13.60, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,198. Digi International has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $101,509.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digi International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

