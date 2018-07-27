Diana Containerships (DCIX) Releases Earnings Results

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Diana Containerships had a net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%.
Shares of Diana Containerships traded down $0.22, reaching $1.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,736. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $167.58.
About Diana Containerships
