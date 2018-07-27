Diana Containerships (DCIX) Releases Earnings Results

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Diana Containerships had a net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%.

Shares of Diana Containerships traded down $0.22, reaching $1.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,736. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $167.58.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

