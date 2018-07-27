Devon Energy (DVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, Devon Energy’s shares have outperformed its industry. Devon continues to benefit from strong domestic oil production. Devon’s diversified portfolio, focus on high margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets are boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil players, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production in 2018 from 2017 levels. However, the highly competitive nature of the oil and gas industry has always been a headwind.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.05.

Shares of Devon Energy traded down $0.62, hitting $44.53, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 345,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,703. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Devon Energy by 185.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

