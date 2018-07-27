Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DTEGY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 18,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $18.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

