Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €30.50 by HSBC

HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.39 ($45.17).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €29.73 ($34.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

