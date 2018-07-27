Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.35 ($13.35).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank opened at €10.52 ($12.37) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.