Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 911,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 448,258 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,923,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.41. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.