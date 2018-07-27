Denny’s (DENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

DENN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 237,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,853 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,333.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 222.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $300,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

