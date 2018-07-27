Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $13.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Walmart opened at $88.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

