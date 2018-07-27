Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €45.30 ($53.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.93 ($56.39).

ETR:DHER traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €51.10 ($60.12). The stock had a trading volume of 358,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €25.15 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of €39.87 ($46.91).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

