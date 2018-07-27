Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 655,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.02. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,028.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

