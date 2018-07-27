Deere & Company (DE) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $11.39 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.44.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Deere & Company by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

