DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.
DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.