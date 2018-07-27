DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S opened at $8.66 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.35.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

