Datawatch (DWCH) Coverage Initiated at EuroPacific Canada

Equities researchers at EuroPacific Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. EuroPacific Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWCH. ValuEngine raised shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Datawatch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Datawatch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of DWCH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datawatch has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -124.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Datawatch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Datawatch by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datawatch during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datawatch during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datawatch by 126.6% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datawatch by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datawatch

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

