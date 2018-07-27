Daseke (DSKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DSKE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Daseke opened at $8.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Daseke has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $45,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

