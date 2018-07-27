Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $182,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $152,720.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $156,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $131,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $104,200.00.

Shares of Trupanion opened at $44.53 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trupanion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

