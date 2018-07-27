DAOstack Hits One Day Trading Volume of $222,638.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $222,638.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003850 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00416022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00174622 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,136,326 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

