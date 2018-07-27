Danone (BN) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.31 ($87.42).

Danone opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

