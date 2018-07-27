Dana (DAN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7750-8050 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of Dana opened at $20.16 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dana will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.09.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

