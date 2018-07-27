Dana (DAN) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7750-8050 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.
Shares of Dana opened at $20.16 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.78.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dana will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.09.
In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.