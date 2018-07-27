Daily Journal Co. (DJCO) Director Sells $70,698.24 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.04, for a total transaction of $70,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Patrick Et Al Guerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Journal alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $236.00.

On Friday, July 20th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $236.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $236.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 850 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $197,302.00.

On Monday, June 25th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $240.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 2,800 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total transaction of $669,816.00.

On Friday, June 15th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 522 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total transaction of $119,282.22.

On Wednesday, June 13th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 12 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,450 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.46, for a total transaction of $332,717.00.

Shares of Daily Journal opened at $230.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $195.00 and a twelve month high of $250.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.