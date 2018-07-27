DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of National Bank opened at $40.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,920 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in National Bank by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in National Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Burney S. Warren III sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $139,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $365,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.