DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp opened at $89.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In related news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216 shares of company stock worth $96,539 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

