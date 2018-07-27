DA Davidson Increases Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,828.99.
Amazon.com traded up $27.13, reaching $1,835.13, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 262,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,863.84. The stock has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
