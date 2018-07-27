DA Davidson Increases Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,828.99.

Amazon.com traded up $27.13, reaching $1,835.13, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 262,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,863.84. The stock has a market cap of $904.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 41,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

