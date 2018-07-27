DA Davidson Comments on Cadence Design Systems Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of CDNS opened at $46.26 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $4,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,030 shares of company stock worth $10,678,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

