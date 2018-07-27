D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Position Increased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 462.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 91,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton opened at $43.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.