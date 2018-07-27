D. R. Horton (DHI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 344,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,982,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,467,000 after acquiring an additional 91,680 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,721,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 557,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,197,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,199,000 after acquiring an additional 541,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

