D. R. Horton (DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DHI opened at $43.84 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,982,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,467,000 after purchasing an additional 91,680 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,721,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 557,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,197,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,199,000 after acquiring an additional 541,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

