Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares fell 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 533,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 131,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research firms have commented on CYTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.18.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. research analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

