CyrusOne (CONE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CyrusOne earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9742886446101 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CyrusOne opened at $62.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

