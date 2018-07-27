CVR Energy (CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Shares of CVR Energy traded down $1.15, hitting $38.15, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 18,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

