Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $350,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,693,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,035 shares of company stock worth $6,142,525. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $904.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.