Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.57. 7,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 131,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research firms have commented on CUBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 11,949 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $350,942.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,035 shares of company stock worth $6,142,525. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

