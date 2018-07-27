Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough Buys 850 Shares

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,222.50.

Shares of TSE CXI opened at C$30.50 on Friday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.33 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

