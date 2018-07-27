Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough Buys 850 Shares

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,222.50.

Shares of TSE CXI opened at C$30.50 on Friday. Currency Exchange International Corp has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.33 million for the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply