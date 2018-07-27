CUI Global (CUI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CUI Global Inc., formerly known as Waytronx Inc., is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of innovative companies and technologies. CUI through its subsidiaries in engaged in the manufacture and supply of external adapters and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, LED driver modules, and digital point-of-load modules. rotary encoders for motion control applications and other interconnect, sound, and thermal products. The Company also holds a 49% stake in Comex, a Japanese DSP-based hardware and software company that specializes in test and measurement equipment. It focuses on applications that demand high speed multiple channel measurement. CUI Global Inc. is based in Tualatin, Oregon. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CUI Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CUI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,895. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.27.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. research analysts anticipate that CUI Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CUI Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CUI Global in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CUI Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CUI Global by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

