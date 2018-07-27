Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.65.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie opened at $93.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.