Crown Crafts (CRWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.25

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 8288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

CRWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Crafts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 million. sell-side analysts predict that Crown Crafts, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,151 shares in the company, valued at $741,860.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 668,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

