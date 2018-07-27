CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Crown Castle’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect stellar rise in site rental revenues. Also, the company has raised its outlook for 2018. Notably, the company continues to benefit from its extensive tower portfolio, high demand for infrastructure and healthy leasing activity. Further, continued efforts to diversify business from a tower operator to a fiber provider augur well for long-term growth. Also, shares of Crown Castle have outperformed its industry in the past year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share indicates an impressive outlook for the company. However, consolidation in the wireless industry might reduce demand for cell tower deployments and is likely to impact its top line. Evolution of new technologies may reduce the demand for site leases and increase expenses.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.92.

CCI stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $137,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the first quarter worth $219,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

